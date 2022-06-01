Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Buys 544,390 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,209,575 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,390 shares during the quarter. Grupo Financiero Galicia comprises about 0.9% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned 0.82% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $11,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 63,062 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 506,522 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 431,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 109,195 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 426,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 228,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,864,000. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GGAL. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. 7,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,188. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.3602 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

