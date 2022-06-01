Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151,547 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 3.7% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.07% of Fiserv worth $49,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fiserv by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $98.91. 47,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average of $100.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 432,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

