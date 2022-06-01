Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Sells 197,094 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT reduced its holdings in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,094 shares during the quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned about 0.81% of Couchbase worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

BASE stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,690. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BASE. Barclays decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Couchbase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

