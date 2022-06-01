Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Takes $17.17 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $17,167,000. Netflix makes up approximately 1.3% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $562.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,281,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

