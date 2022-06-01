DMScript (DMST) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

DMScript (DMST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $19,098.05 and $8.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 688.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.38 or 0.11711510 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00449133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031820 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008735 BTC.

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

