Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Short Interest Up 30.1% in May

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 237,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DGNU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. 37,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,826. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.