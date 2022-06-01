Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNB. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.88.

Shares of DNB traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,928. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

