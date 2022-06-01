Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNB. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.88.
Shares of DNB traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,928. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $22.88.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.
About Dun & Bradstreet (Get Rating)
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.
