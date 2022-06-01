DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $236,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DD. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

