Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 53,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of DYNS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 77,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,201. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. Dynamics Special Purpose has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynamics Special Purpose by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

