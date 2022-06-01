e-Money (NGM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $378,362.00

e-Money (NGM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, e-Money has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. e-Money has a market cap of $14.84 million and $378,362.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002521 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

