Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $22.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EBC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $782,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,243.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

