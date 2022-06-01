Eaton Vance Management Lowers Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,072,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,574 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.31% of PACCAR worth $94,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in PACCAR by 691.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,422 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,070,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,033,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in PACCAR by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,316,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,152,000 after purchasing an additional 406,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,325,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,020,000 after purchasing an additional 323,623 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

