Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 735,545 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 319,304 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.17% of VMware worth $85,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW stock opened at $128.10 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.80 and a 200-day moving average of $116.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, FBN Securities dropped their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $7,081,793. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

