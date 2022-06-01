Eaton Vance Management Raises Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,559,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,312 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $100,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth $2,131,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $232,038.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,609.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,264. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

About CBIZ (Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.