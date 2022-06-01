Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 691,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 223,627 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $80,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,036,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allstate by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,381,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

Allstate stock opened at $136.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.