Electroneum (ETN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $301,625.00

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $75.20 million and approximately $301,625.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,920,868,706 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

