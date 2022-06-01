Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $75.20 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Electroneum has a total market cap of $75.20 million and $301,625.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,920,868,706 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.