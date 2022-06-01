Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on EARN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EARN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. 945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,679. The stock has a market cap of $108.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.73. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 94.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.