Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -2.11. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 27.98%.
Eltek Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
