Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -2.11. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 27.98%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

