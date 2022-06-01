EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,300 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the April 30th total of 769,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

NYSE EME traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $104.58. The stock had a trading volume of 256,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,478. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $99.72 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

