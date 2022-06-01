Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives $29.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 115,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,761,743. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. The company has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

