EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Up 21.9% Over Last Week

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $742,707.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 659.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,081.08 or 0.10439412 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.00456455 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031747 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008815 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

