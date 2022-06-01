Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Erasca by 212.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Erasca in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Erasca will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Erasca Company Profile (Get Rating)
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Erasca (ERAS)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.