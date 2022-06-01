ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.84-$0.91 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,832. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.16. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.03 and a 52 week high of $97.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 13.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,069,000 after acquiring an additional 167,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,292,000 after buying an additional 122,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,885,000 after buying an additional 37,361 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 437.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 515,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after buying an additional 419,590 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESCO Technologies (Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

