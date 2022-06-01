Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.05% of Essential Utilities worth $685,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,616,000 after buying an additional 30,259 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRG has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

WTRG opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.57%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

