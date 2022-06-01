Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
EVBN stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $207.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Evans Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
