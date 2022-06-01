Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

EVBN stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $207.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

