Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.23

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 29.23 and last traded at 28.80, with a volume of 1367000 shares. The stock had previously closed at 26.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 32.00.

About Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

