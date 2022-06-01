Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.23

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 29.23 and last traded at 28.80, with a volume of 1367000 shares. The stock had previously closed at 26.65.
Several brokerages have recently commented on EE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 32.00.
About Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE)
