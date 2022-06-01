ExclusiveCoin Achieves Market Cap of $102,625.65 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $102,625.65 and approximately $11.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002020 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000667 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

