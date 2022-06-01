extraDNA Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $101,194.60 and approximately $20,257.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, extraDNA has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,902.26 or 1.00029145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031451 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00201857 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00091071 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00118146 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00199966 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000204 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000541 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

