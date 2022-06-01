Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 839,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 286.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 761,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,296. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.66 million, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.53. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.84.

Falcon Minerals ( NASDAQ:FLMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 288.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

