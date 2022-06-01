Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.77

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.77 and last traded at $41.77, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $546.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.30.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,196 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 65,530 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

