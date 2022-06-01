FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research firms have commented on FBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FB Financial by 67.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 24.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

FBK stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $42.02. 242,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.07. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $48.03.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.56 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 29.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

