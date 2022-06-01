Fei Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46.61 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 200.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.20 or 0.05557924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.16 or 0.00461154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00032539 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

