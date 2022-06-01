First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut First Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

FCAP opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19. First Capital has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $46.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Capital by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in First Capital by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

