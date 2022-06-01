First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest has a payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Shares of FFNW opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $153.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

