First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Short Interest Update

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ FRSG opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,063,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,283,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

