First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FSFG. Zacks Investment Research raised First Savings Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.44. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

In other news, Director Frank Czeschin bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $74,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,121.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

