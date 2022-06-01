Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Sells $67,263.04 in Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $67,263.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,515 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $22,575.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 24,000 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $117,120.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 17,430 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $86,975.70.

On Monday, May 16th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 27,200 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $138,992.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $27,400.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,900 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $28,126.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 8,784 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $53,055.36.

On Monday, April 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,700 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $33,402.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,400 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $80,936.00.

Five Point stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.85. 88,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,704. The stock has a market cap of $719.81 million, a P/E ratio of -242.38 and a beta of 1.29. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.22 million for the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FPH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Five Point by 0.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,937,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,167,000 after buying an additional 26,671 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in Five Point by 6.4% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,160,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 70,231 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Five Point by 1.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 714,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Five Point during the first quarter worth about $4,284,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Five Point by 25.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 117,810 shares during the period. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

