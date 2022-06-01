Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.10. 23,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,353. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.