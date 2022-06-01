Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor posted sales of $860.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after buying an additional 55,279 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,972,000 after buying an additional 88,623 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,954,000 after acquiring an additional 40,808 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,756,000 after purchasing an additional 206,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.39. 1,160,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,849. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

