ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.45–$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.92 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.23–$0.21 EPS.

NYSE FORG traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,160. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FORG shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ForgeRock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth about $1,077,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ForgeRock (Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.