Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 17,076 United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,470,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,002,000 after buying an additional 2,303,305 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth about $62,398,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,478,000 after buying an additional 1,021,414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 48.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after buying an additional 676,871 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.04.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About United Microelectronics (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

