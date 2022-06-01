Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys New Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after buying an additional 480,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,415,888,000 after buying an additional 652,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,269,624,000 after buying an additional 388,758 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,890,000 after buying an additional 254,786 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.43.

NYSE BDX opened at $255.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

