Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 119.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 102,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,072,000 after buying an additional 55,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $159.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of -155.33 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.