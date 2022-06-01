Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $50,000 in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEG. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 318.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 66,439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aegon by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aegon by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 160,777 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aegon by 23.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 647,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Aegon by 6.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aegon from €5.60 ($6.02) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.70 ($5.05) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Aegon stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

