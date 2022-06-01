Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 13,292 China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 8,265.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFC stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58.

China Life Insurance ( NYSE:LFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

