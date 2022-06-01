Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,502,465,000 after acquiring an additional 616,798 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,912,000 after acquiring an additional 147,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $750,781,000 after acquiring an additional 450,404 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.98. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,343 shares of company stock worth $4,496,143. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

