Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Short Interest Down 15.5% in May

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 721,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

FRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 218,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 379,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,133,000 after buying an additional 70,983 shares during the period.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $71.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $178.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.24.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

