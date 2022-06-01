Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Rating) traded down 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.91 and last traded at C$2.99. 417,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 475,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

The company has a market capitalization of C$597.04 million and a PE ratio of -58.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 21.90 and a quick ratio of 9.79.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the PAK Lithium project, which covers 1,378 contiguous mining claim units totaling 26,774 hectares located in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It has a strategic partnership agreement with XPS Expert Process Solutions to develop a process to refine spodumene concentrate into lithium hydroxide.

