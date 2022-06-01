FTX Token (FTT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $79.16 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.81 or 0.00090210 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $3.65 billion and approximately $79.16 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 331,915,329 coins and its circulating supply is 136,045,993 coins. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

